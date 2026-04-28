Mental health concerns raised over workplace conditions in Barbados

A fresh concern tonight that too many Barbadian workers are struggling with excessive workloads, long hours, workplace bullying, a lack of support, and job security.

It is coming from Chair of the National Mental Health Commission, Dr. Maisha Emmanuel, as Barbados observes World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Dr. Emmanuel called on employers to recognise that mental health is not separate from workplace safety.

The Commission urges employers to take concrete action by assessing psychosocial risks in their workplaces, implementing measures to prevent and control these hazards, promoting mental health awareness and support, and fostering cultures in which workers feel safe speaking up about mental health concerns without fear of stigma or discrimination.