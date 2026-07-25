MEXICO CITY (CNN) — The Trump administration is increasingly targeting Mexican politicians accused of helping drug cartels, marking a significant shift in the United States’ approach to tackling organised crime in Mexico.

The US Treasury recently alleged that drug cartels are using illicit profits to finance Mexican political campaigns, particularly at the local level, in an effort to elect candidates willing to protect their criminal interests. While such allegations have long circulated, analysts say they have rarely been addressed publicly by Mexican officials.

Over the past year, the Trump administration has revoked the US visas of several Mexican politicians, including Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda. US prosecutors have also indicted Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, accusing him of accepting bribes and electoral support from drug traffickers in exchange for allowing them to operate freely. Both politicians have denied the allegations.

Political analysts say the actions represent a departure from Washington’s traditional practice of handling sensitive issues with Mexico behind closed doors.

The tougher approach follows the Trump administration’s designation of Mexican cartels as terrorist organisations and increased efforts to prosecute both cartel leaders and their alleged political allies. Security experts believe recently extradited cartel figures may be providing information about payments made to politicians in exchange for reduced prison sentences.

Former Mexican electoral official Luis Carlos Ugalde said uncovering links between organised crime and political campaigns remains extremely difficult.

Experts estimate candidates often spend far more on election campaigns than they officially report, with unaccounted funds allegedly coming from organised crime, diverted public money and private donors seeking government contracts. Much of the money is distributed in cash, leaving little financial evidence.

Analysts also point to rising political violence as another indication of organised crime’s growing influence.

More than three dozen candidates were killed before Mexico’s 2024 general election, while hundreds of others withdrew from races as criminal groups sought to influence local governments, police forces and public institutions.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said there is limited evidence proving widespread cartel interference in elections, although she has proposed creating a federal verification body to screen candidates for possible organised crime links ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

The latest US allegations also focus on fuel smuggling, with the Treasury claiming cartels are using profits from the illegal trade in oil and gasoline to place allies in key government positions to facilitate money laundering and cross-border smuggling.

Sheinbaum has questioned the evidence behind the allegations and criticised what she views as growing US interference in Mexico’s domestic affairs.

The indictment of Governor Rocha has placed additional pressure on the Mexican leader. Rocha is a close ally of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Sheinbaum has rejected a US request for his extradition, saying Washington has not provided sufficient evidence. Rocha has taken leave from office while maintaining his innocence.

Analysts say Sheinbaum faces a difficult balancing act between maintaining her government’s anti-corruption stance and protecting the governing Morena party from political damage.

Although her administration has deployed thousands of troops to the border, extradited more than 90 senior cartel figures to the United States, cracked down on fuel theft and arrested dozens of officials accused of collusion with organised crime, Sheinbaum has recently adopted a firmer stance against what she describes as threats to Mexico’s sovereignty.

Despite the renewed US strategy, analysts caution that weakening organised crime will require long-term reforms, including strengthening Mexico’s justice system and police force, while addressing the continued demand for illegal drugs and the flow of firearms from the United States.