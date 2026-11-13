(CNN) — A massive Microsoft outage has left people around the world without access to Outlook email, Teams meeting tools and other staples of modern office life.

In the United States, frustrated workers at some companies went home early on Thursday. In Australia, businesses were unable to print invoices, while some schools could not hold online classes on Friday.

And there was no quick fix. As of 3.30 a.m. GMT on Friday, the outage was still widespread, affecting millions of people.

Microsoft is posting updates on X and on its service health status page.

“We’re seeing positive results with our efforts to restart affected infrastructure and recover server availability in an isolated manner,” Microsoft said in an update at 1.59 a.m. GMT.

However, in another post at 3.13 a.m. GMT, the company said: “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected.”

“We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances,” the company added, leaving users on X confused.

So, if your Outlook email account is not receiving or sending messages, that is why.

The disruption has been ongoing for many hours, prompting a wide range of reactions.

Some US office workers celebrated the email blackout and joked that they could start the weekend early. Others barely missed a beat, connecting with colleagues via Slack, phone and even the old-fashioned way — in person.

But the outage, which began around noon on the US East Coast, caused serious headaches, particularly as it continued for more than an hour or two.

Microsoft 365 services that interact with Exchange Online and email services were all affected. These include Outlook, SharePoint, Teams, Microsoft 365 and Copilot AI.

Small businesses scrambled to find alternatives to Microsoft services for communication, while local governments alerted constituents to call instead of sending emails.

In Australia, Friday began with the realisation that Microsoft’s cloud services were unresponsive. The outage disrupted live feeds from courts, while schools texted parents to call in any absences until email systems were restored.

Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC, reported that some people missed job interviews because they could not connect to virtual meetings. It also reported supply issues at distribution centres stocking supermarkets.

Initially, Microsoft said the connection issues were occurring “in the Americas”, but it later became clear that the problems were global.

Downdetector recorded a peak of 130,000 reports of Outlook outages, although that figure understated the scale of the problem, as most people do not report their experiences.

According to Downdetector, the number of reports slowed as the business day ended in the US.

Around that time, Microsoft indicated that some servers were back up and running, but email access remained sporadic for many users.

“Our actions taken thus far have not provided the anticipated relief,” the company said in a post at 10.09 p.m. GMT.

Microsoft sought to reassure customers that it was taking all possible steps to restore access.

However, a subsequent update said that “the servers we returned to service can become unresponsive again once they receive traffic” — meaning Outlook was down again.