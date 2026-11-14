Microsoft says its services have been fully restored following a worldwide outage that affected several of its tools, disrupting some operations, including here in Barbados.

The technology firm said early this morning that efforts to address the underlying problem had been completed and that customers using Outlook, Teams and Copilot should no longer be affected.

The outage hit more than 70 countries, disrupting everything from business operations and government services to personal users.

More than 430 million people worldwide use the affected products.

Microsoft apologised for the technical issue, which it said was introduced during a “network capacity upgrade” and was not caused by a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence agent.