The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is affecting the Caribbean’s preparations for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

That disclosure has come from Elizabeth Riley, Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

Ms Riley revealed there have been delays in the delivery timeline for non-food relief supplies that CDEMA intends to stock ahead of the hurricane season.

She made the comments during a press conference hosted by CDEMA ahead of the start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season next month.

Additionally, Ms Riley said the agency is also holding discussions with international military partners regarding the possible impact the ongoing conflict could have on their ability to provide humanitarian support to the region in the event of a natural disaster.