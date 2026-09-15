Miguel “Mikey” Robertson, who was the subject of a “Missing Boy” bulletin issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2025, and also a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Friday, April 24, 2026, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in police custody.

He was brought into police custody on Monday, 7th September 2026, and is currently assisting personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.