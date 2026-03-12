Millington granted bail on robbery charge

The Barbados Police Service has arrested and charged Trevere Shakir Millington, 25, of River Land, St. Philip, with the following offence:

Robbery (Motor Car) on February 17, 2026, and the total value of stolen property was $35,850.00 BDS.

Millington appeared before Acting Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court, where he was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 (Barbados currency), with one surety, and is scheduled to reappear on Monday, May 4, 2026.