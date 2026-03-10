Millions to be invested in airspace safety upgrades at GAIA

Millions of dollars will be invested to strengthen safety and boost airspace capacity at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Airport officials say the facility is set to roll out new state-of-the-art equipment to support air traffic management.

Among the major upgrades is a Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar, or MSSR.

This is advanced technology designed to deliver reliable performance for air traffic control and other capabilities.

Chief Executive Officer of the Grantley Adams International Airport, Hadley Bourne, says the system will allow air traffic controllers to ensure the safe, orderly and efficient flow of aircraft in and out of the island.