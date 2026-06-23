Milo Lodge wins Sir Everton Weekes Under-13 cricket title

Milo Lodge captured the 2026 Sir Everton Weekes Under-13 Cricket Competition title with a 22-run victory over St. Leonard’s Boys’ School today at Kensington Oval.

Batting first, Lodge posted 152 for 8 from 33 overs, with Z’Dari Scantlebury top-scoring with 43. Ky-Mani Inniss provided valuable support with 27 runs.

Alex Jones-Ifill and Najae Millington each claimed two wickets for St. Leonard’s.

CBC’s Ann-Marie Burke was at the Oval for that innings.

St. Leonard’s were unable to reach the target, being held to 130 for 7.

Zaiden Worrell led the chase with 46, but it was Doniko Wilson’s impressive figures of 4 for 16 that helped secure the title for Lodge.