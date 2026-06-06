“The law must speak before the guns speak.”

That’s according to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Shane Archer.

He was speaking during the debate on the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2026, in the Upper House yesterday.

He said legislation, especially one as critical as this Bill, must be articulated with absolute clarity, demonstrating the courage to tackle entrenched issues head-on while adhering strictly to constitutional principles and discipline.

He called on lawmakers to ensure that the Bill is not only strong in its provisions but also clear and unequivocal in its language, so that it commands respect and compliance from all citizens.