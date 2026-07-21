Minister backs Protection of Wages Bill

Labour legislation should reflect what is happening in the country.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill, as he contributed to the debate on the Protection of Wages Bill 2026 in the House of Assembly today.

Minister Gooding-Edghill expressed strong support for the Bill, highlighting that all pieces of labour legislation should be consolidated into a single, cohesive framework.

The St Michael West Central Member of Parliament says by having all labour laws in one place, it would be easier for employers, employees and regulators to understand and comply with the rules, ultimately fostering a fairer and more efficient labour market.