Minister Blackman addresses late deliveries in National Breakfast Programme
The Ministry of Education, Transformation has experienced some issues with its recently launched National Breakfast Programme for students.
However, it has given the assurance that efforts are underway to address them.
Minister of Education, Transformation, Chad Blackman, says measures have been put in place to address late deliveries and ensure that a quality product is delivered to students.
He was speaking on Q100.7FM’s Let’s Talk About It radio programme today.