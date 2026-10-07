Principals, information technology coordinators and teachers at schools across the island are being reminded that they have a duty to protect students’ data.

The reminder came from Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman, who says the Education Act, Data Protection Act and Child Protection Act all govern how students’ personal information should be processed, stored and protected.

He was speaking at the opening of a one-day conference, themed “From Records to Responsibility: Strengthening Data Protection in Schools”, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology’s Data Protection Commission, was designed to equip stakeholders with best practices in data privacy and cybersecurity within schools.

Minister Blackman encouraged educators to use student data, particularly for assessments and identifying learning gaps, to help inform teaching strategies.

He reminded participants that they have both a duty and an opportunity to create a culture that will drive a modern, vibrant education system in Barbados, underpinned by robust data protection.