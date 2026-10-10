Minister Blackman says AI literacy is key to nation’s future

A significant retooling will be required if Barbados is to be ready for the future.

Minister of Educational Transformation Chad Blackman made the observation during the product premiere of the Future Caribbean Buildathon at the Olympus Theatres Luma today.

He says that since Barbados is moving towards a knowledge-based economy, where ideas become the currency of the future, the country has to use AI to help in its development.

He says that treating issues such as sports, health, infrastructure and creating efficient systems to help reach targets is necessary.

The Minister adds that Barbados cannot do it alone; it must be a regional initiative.

The Minister congratulated the organisers of the initiative, while noting that getting people to understand AI is key.