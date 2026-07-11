Minister calls for collaboration to strengthen food security

Food security cannot be achieved by a single ministry or sector alone; it requires collaboration across multiple ministries and partners.

That is the view of Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands, who was speaking at the recent Golden Sickle Shared Food Harvest Ceremony at Pine Basin, St. Michael.

Minister Husbands said the initiative has now entered Phase Three of the project, a collaborative effort involving the Governments of China and Barbados, the Hunan-Inch Agricultural Group, and the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (BADMC).

She said the partnership highlights the essential role of multi-sector cooperation in achieving sustainable food security and advancing agricultural development.