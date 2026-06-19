A call has been made for corporate Barbados to come on board and support Government as it seeks to provide jobs for the island’s youth.

The call came from Minister of Technological and Vocational Training Sandra Husbands.

She was speaking as her constituency, St. James South, partnered with A and C Security Services to provide training to assist young people in the Haynesville community with becoming employed.

The training was held at the Haynesville Community Outpost.

Community stalwart and former West Indies cricketer Philo Wallace says the initiative to get young people off the streets is a good one.

He has urged all those who attended the training to share the news with their peers.