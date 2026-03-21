Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands, wants to see more businesses in Barbados giving back to young people across the nation.

Ms Husbands says while every company may not be able to donate substantial sums, all businesses can set aside small amounts to help improve the lives of young people.

The Minister made the call at an awards ceremony held at the Ministry of Educational Transformation, where three young people pursuing studies at the University of the West Indies received scholarships from the Rotary Club of Barbados West for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The scholars are Kezra St Juste, who is studying a Bachelor of Laws at UWI Cave Hill Campus; Z’dana Scantlebury, who is pursuing Environmental Science with Sustainable Technology at the St Augustine Campus; and Micah Jemmott, who is also at Cave Hill enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Electronics programme.

President of the Rotary Club of Barbados West, Andre Wharton, says since the programme’s inception 25 years ago, more than $1.5 million has been raised in support of the initiative.

He says individual funding ranges from $2,000 to $12,500.