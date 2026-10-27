Minister Cummins says climate change is a health and development issue

Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummins, says climate change is a health and development issue.

She says there is a need to find ways to help people understand the links between climate change and other sectors, particularly health and development.

Cummins highlighted the issue while delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day Climate and One Health Conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

The hybrid conference is being hosted by Ross University School of Medicine, alongside the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

It is being held under the theme “Building Resilient Systems for a Shared Sustainable Future” and focuses on the deep connections between climate change and human, animal and environmental health.