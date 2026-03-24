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Australia Women defeat Windies Women to claim series whitewash West-Indies-Women-Cricket-Australia-Women--Via-CMC- 1

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Lodge School advance to Under-19 football knockout final Football-Soccer-stock-photo-by-Gelner-Tivadar-from-Getty-Images-via-Canva- 3

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Trump and Greenland loom over Denmark’s election Mette-Frederiksen-Copenhagen-Denmark-February-2026--BY--Mads-Claus-Rasmussen--Ritzau-Scanpix-Denmark--Reuters-via-CNN-Newsource- 4

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