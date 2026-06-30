A significant step forward has been taken to address long-standing housing challenges.

That is according to Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Chris Gibbs, as he led off debate on the State Acquisition and Vesting of Property Bill, 2026.

He described the bill as comprehensive housing reform.

Minister Gibbs assured the Chamber that Government is not only taking decisive action but is also fulfilling promises that have been pending for decades.

He said the legislation marks a pivotal moment in housing policy, showcasing Government’s dedication to addressing historical issues and creating a fairer system for property ownership and management.

According to Mr. Gibbs, by implementing this bill, Government aims to ensure that property acquisition and vesting processes are more efficient, transparent and equitable, thereby directly benefiting citizens who have awaited these reforms for many years.