Churches are being encouraged to take advantage of Government resources to have a greater impact on communities.

The call came from Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands.

She was the featured speaker at a graduation ceremony for 89 women in the 13th cohort of the King’s Daughter Fulfilling Divine Purpose Programme at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre over the weekend.

The 15-week initiative, hosted by the religious group Women of Excellence and Empowerment Ministries, seeks to assist women with self-development, equipping them with practical skills to achieve their life goals.

Minister Husbands said her ministry’s Village Builders Programme provides training to help organisations better connect with the island’s youth and could help strengthen community impact.

She added that financial resources are also available.