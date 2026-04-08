Minister Forde praises CARIFTA athletes’ outstanding performance

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, has added his praise for the athletes who represented Barbados at the recently held CARIFTA Track and Field Games in Grenada.

Amid ongoing discussions on child protection during the launch of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, the Minister said the team’s performance is one all Barbadians should be proud of.

He described their achievements as stories that should dominate headlines and inspire the nation.