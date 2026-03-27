Minister Humphrey calls for more youth-focused community events

Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister of Infrastructure Kirk Humphrey is encouraging communities to host more community events, involving the youth.

And he has hailed the recent hosting of the Showcase of Talent in The Pine as a success, and violence-free.

Minister Humphrey says the event, hosted by Anderson ‘Belle’ Parris, should be a benchmark for the rest of the island.

Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for St. Michael South East Santia Bradshaw says the Pine community has had a negative stigma attached in some instances, but this showcase is a testament that good things can be born from the community.

She adds that Mr Parris has been able to encourage a number of the youth in the community to join him in his productions.