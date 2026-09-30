Minister Humphrey highlights human cost of delays in justice system

The human cost of delays in the justice system is a concern for Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister coordinating Infrastructure, Kirk Humphrey.

He says when cases take too long to be resolved, the impact can extend well beyond the courtroom, affecting families, children and the employment prospects of accused persons.

Mr Humphrey was speaking during debate on proposed changes to the Evidence Act and Criminal Procedure Act.

He also welcomed the proposed changes dealing with adverse witnesses.

He says if a person gives evidence and then changes their story, the court should have a mechanism to deal with that situation.