Minister Husbands suggests staggered retirement for local companies

A suggestion that local companies should examine the possibility of staggered retirement.

It is coming from Minister of Technological and Vocational Training, Sandra Husbands.

The Minister says a staggered retirement process would allow workers who have reached the age of retirement to gradually ease out of the workforce through part-time work or reduced hours.

She says such a move would prevent organisations from losing their experienced staff at the same time.

Ms. Husbands was addressing the Health and Wellness Conference and Open Day ceremony.

The Minister believes retirement should not be a sudden event.

She explains how she believes staggered retirement could work.