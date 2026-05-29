Colin Jordan says governance and legislation must suit the Barbadian reality.

He stated that if a group poses a clear danger to society, then that danger and those who perpetrate it have to be dealt with.

Minister Jordan added that group activity linked to criminal activity, or any activity that serves to destabilise the community or country, must be addressed with a certain level of seriousness and strength.

And he has thrown his full support behind the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2026.