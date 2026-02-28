Minister Jordan raises concern over Berger Paints closure

Minister of Labour Colin Jordan says the closure of Berger Paints raises serious concern, not only from a legal standpoint, but from a deeply human one.

He says he was officially notified on Tuesday that operations will cease on April 24th, and that the company will begin consultations with workers on March 3rd.

Minister Jordan says while it is understood that businesses must consider profitability and long-term viability, and that no company can survive if it is not financially sustainable, there is also a responsibility that goes beyond the balance sheet.

The Minister says corporate citizenship demands that meaningful consideration be given to the very people who help build and sustain these businesses.

In a statement issued today, Mr Jordan said forty-four workers stand to be affected, noting that these are not just numbers but breadwinners with families and dependents.

He believes that in a small economy like Barbados, sending home workers or shutting down operations should never be the first or preferred option.

The Ministry has made it clear: Berger Paints, like all employers in Barbados, must act responsibly, not only in compliance with the law, but in fairness to the workers who contribute to their success.