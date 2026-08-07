Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, says more needs to be done to honour the legacy of National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers.

Minister Nicholls is suggesting that more should be done to attract top schools from around the world to Barbados each summer to participate in the Sir Garfield Sobers International Under-19 Cricket Competition.

He also believes Kensington Oval should be completed with a special addition to the infrastructure in honour of Sir Garry.