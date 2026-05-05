Journalists in every medium must be protected.

That’s the view of Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls, who made the point during his World Press Freedom Day message.

He says safeguarding democratic resilience in small countries, where media ecosystems are tightly interconnected, is critical.

Minister Nicholls notes that journalists, politicians and business leaders often operate in overlapping circles, and it is the converged media that amplifies both the reach and the risk.

To this end, he says journalists in a high-visibility environment must be protected in a converged space, as they are no longer just reporters. He adds that in close-knit societies, the pressure can be magnified, affecting both online and offline journalists.