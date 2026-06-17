Minister Nicholls outlines upcoming changes to penal system
Changes are coming to this island’s penal system before the end of the financial year.
This is according to Acting Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls.
Speaking in the Senate today, Mr. Nicholls explained that this would be one of the key implications to come from the establishment of the Firearms Division within the High Court.
He said focus will be placed on the rehabilitation of incarcerated individuals.