Minister of Finance urges countries to adopt climate investment plans

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says Barbados continues to advocate for countries to have climate investment plans.

He says if they do, part of the way to achieve resilience will be to proactively trigger climate clauses locked into the plans.

Minister Straughn says this will ensure that financing and execution for any prioritised projects are available.

He says two years ago Government agreed on a Climate Investment Plan that rounded off to US$11.7 billion, which included both public and private sector investment in order to achieve the country’s climate agenda.

Speaking at the Climate Start Summit at Hilton Barbados, Minister Straughn said the three debt swaps in which the country has engaged have given room for the advancement of some of the projects.