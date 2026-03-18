Minister outlines early intervention plan for at-risk youth
Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Gregory Nicholls, says he will be working on initiatives to intervene earlier in the lives of at-risk youth to help break the cycle of crime.
He noted that authorities are able to identify the schools and communities where many young offenders originate.
Minister Nicholls explained that the strategy will focus on systems to flag warning signs and assess whether children are facing learning, medical or other underlying challenges.