Minister outlines major plans to strengthen agricultural sector
Major plans outlined to boost the foundational economic sector.
According to the new Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, they start with the introduction of students pursuing careers within the sector.
She gave an insight into the plan while delivering remarks at the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture and Accountability’s annual seminar, her first formal speech after being assigned to that ministry following the February 11th, 2026 General Election.