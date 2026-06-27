Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture, Shane Archer, says Barbados’ heritage and culture can play a significant role in creating opportunities for young people while contributing to national development.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for the Landship Teachers’ Certification and Heritage Games Programme, Minister Archer stressed the importance of preserving the island’s cultural heritage and ensuring it is passed on to future generations through education.

The Minister said exposing young people to Barbados’ rich cultural traditions not only helps preserve the nation’s identity but also opens doors for employment, entrepreneurship and other opportunities.

Mr. Archer added that innovative approaches to teaching and showcasing the country’s heritage can benefit not only young people but all Barbadians, while strengthening national pride and promoting cultural development.

The Minister also revealed that the Landship Teachers’ Certification and Heritage Games Programme is only the beginning, noting that several additional cultural courses are planned.

Archer said he is encouraged by the growing interest among Barbadians in learning about the island’s historic cultural traditions, describing the response as a positive sign for the preservation and promotion of Barbados’ heritage.