Minister says systems producing gang behaviour must be examined

In supporting the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2026, M.P. for St. Michael South and Senior Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, says people must be given a sense of purpose.

He stated that when it comes to suppression, the police can only do so much.

Referencing his background as a social scientist, Minister Humphrey said it is necessary to examine the systems that produce gang behaviour.

While stressing that he does not support gang activity in any form, he added that it must first be understood in order to be effectively addressed.