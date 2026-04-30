Government is being urged to take a firm stance against companies that mistreat their workers.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, Honourable Colin Jordan, says those businesses should not benefit from public funds.

Speaking on the issue, Minister Jordan stressed that employers who fail to uphold fair labour practices must be held accountable.

He says Government has a duty to protect workers and ensure that taxpayer money is not directed towards companies that engage in unfair treatment of their staff.

The Minister spoke to the matter while speaking on the Private Members’ Resolution: National Portal Benefits Framework, in Parliament today. He also made an appeal to those who are at the helm in ministries.