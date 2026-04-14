Minister urges public to report domestic abuse

Yet another call for Barbadians to report cases of domestic abuse to the relevant authorities.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Adrian Forde, wants residents across communities to be active players in the fight against domestic violence.

He says this means people speaking out if they know about instances of gender-based violence and other forms of abuse.

Minister Forde made the call while delivering remarks at the Barbados National Workshop on Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies, held at the United Nations House.

Minister Forde says this type of selfless approach should also be used when a country is faced with natural disasters.

He says that is why the workshop to strengthen preparedness and response to gender-based violence during disasters is important.