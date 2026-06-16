Illegal drugs such as “mollies” are being imported into Barbados under the guise of vitamins.

That’s according to Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Adrian Forde.

Minister Forde, a professional pharmacist, says under the Barbados Medical Powers Bill 2026, medicines must be exactly what they say on the label.

He emphasised the need for what he calls pharmaco vigilance.

Minister Forde says the new legislation allows for tighter regulation of pharmaceuticals and is pleased it has regulatory powers.