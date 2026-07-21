Ministerial and Educational Resource Centre renamed in honour of Bishop Alvah Hunte

The New Testament Church of God Ministerial and Educational Resource Centre at Fairchild Street has officially been renamed in honour of one of its late leaders.

The property was acquired and consecrated under the leadership of Bishop Dr. Alvah Hunte in 2001, where he served as administrative bishop for several years.

It will now be called the Alvah A. Hunte Centre for Ministerial Excellence.

Speaking at the renaming and rededication service yesterday, Bishop Dr. Kenroy Burke underscored the significance of the event.

Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector Colin Jordan urged the congregation to be inspired by the work of the late bishop as they continue serving communities.