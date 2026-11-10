During his contribution to the Special Loans (Amendment) Bill 2026 debate, Senior Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Kirk Humphrey spoke about the benefits of looking beyond traditional borrowing methods.

Reflecting on the country’s debt-for-nature and debt-for-climate swaps, he said the arrangements had helped unlock resources for important areas of national development.

Meanwhile, Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning Marsha Caddle said Barbados’ financial innovation was attracting international attention and demonstrating what small island states could achieve.

She argued that expanding the financial framework would allow Barbados to pursue new partnerships and financing instruments.