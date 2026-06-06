Ministers highlight importance of celebrating youth success

Two Government ministers are calling for greater recognition of the positive contributions being made by young people across the country.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Youth and Culture Senator Shane Archer both stressed the importance of highlighting successful youth initiatives so that young people can see positive examples among their peers.

The ministers made the comments while speaking at the opening of Outlet Auto Spa, the second business venture launched by 24-year-old entrepreneur Tyrique Wilson.

Both ministers praised Wilson for his determination and entrepreneurial spirit, describing his achievement as an example of what young people can accomplish through hard work and dedication.

They said success stories like Wilson’s should receive more attention, as they can inspire other young people to pursue their goals and make meaningful contributions to society.

Outlet Auto Spa, which will operate from Sugar Cane Mall in Bridgetown, is Wilson’s second business.

He is also the owner of Carrington’s Rum Cream and described the launch as the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

Wilson said he is grateful for the opportunity to pursue his passion and continue growing as an entrepreneur, adding that the new venture represents another important milestone in his business career.