Ministry embarking on islandwide sports field lighting project
The Ministry of Sports and Community Empowerment is embarking on an aggressive lighting programme across the island.
This as the ministry ensures all playing fields owned by the state are equipped with lighting fixtures first.
Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, says the project is underway.
Senior Superintendent of Works at the National Sports Council, Nicholas Matthias, gave an update on the lighting project.