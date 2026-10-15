The Ministry of Agriculture is looking to place greater focus on the development of successful women farmers.

The commitment comes from Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, who says more work is needed to build the capacity of women in the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the Ministry’s World Food Day celebrations, the Minister says she wants to see a targeted programme developed to help more women succeed in farming.

The Minister also lauds the work of agencies that have agriculture at the heart of their mission. She says the Ministry she leads will be doing more as well.