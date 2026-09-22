Ministry warns against students recording and uploading fights to social media

Students planning, recording and uploading fights to social media have caught the attention of the Ministry of Education Transformation, which has issued a stern warning in response.

Commenting on the issue is Deputy Chief Education Officer Julia Beckles.

She calls it a dangerous practice that is in direct violation of the rules and regulations governing schools.

For parents, Ms Beckles has this message.

Ms Beckles adds that while Ministry officials do not believe the instances are widespread in the school system, they are of the view that one fight is one too many.