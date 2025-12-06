MINURVI to collaborate more on issues relating to climate change

Twenty member countries of the 34th General Assembly of the Forum of Ministers and Highest Authorities of Housing and Urban Development of Latin America and the Caribbean (MINURVI) have resolved to collaborate more on issues relating to climate change.

This was the main resolution coming out of the two-day conference at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

President of MINURVI and Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Chris Gibbs, says going forward a working group will be established and a formal report will be presented at the 35th MINURVI Conference in Uruguay.

He says continuous reporting is necessary as old data cannot be used to solve new problems.

Some of the topics tabled included climate change, climate resilience, urbanisation, sustainable development and the circular economy.

And the baton has been passed to the Minister from Uruguay, who will host the next MINURVI.

Two vice-presidents were also chosen; one from Panama to represent Central America, while the other is from The Bahamas and will represent the Caribbean.