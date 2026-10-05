A greater number of Barbadians are seeking support through Government’s mental health hotline.

This is according to Director of the Psychiatric Hospital, Andrea Wharton-Boyce.

She was speaking during a service to mark World Mental Health Week at the Sanctuary Empowerment Centre yesterday.

She says the numbers recorded over the last four months mark the highest since the hotline’s launch in 2024.

The Director is also challenging Barbadians to change their mindset about mental illness, and stop treating it as something negative that must be hidden.

She is urging individuals not to see mental illness as weakness, and to seek help where needed.