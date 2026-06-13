More men seeking prostate cancer screening, says Cancer Society

The Barbados Cancer Society has expressed satisfaction with the growing number of men coming forward to be tested for prostate cancer.

Speaking at the Masonic Lodge today, Project Coordinator Karen Catwell said the organisation has recorded a steady increase in participation since the introduction of its Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk.

Ms Catwell noted that the rising turnout reflects greater awareness among men about the importance of early detection and regular screening.

Despite the encouraging trend, she stressed that more men need to take advantage of available screening opportunities, as early diagnosis remains a critical factor in the successful treatment of prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, Officer of the District Grand Lodge of Barbados, Kevin Seale, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the upcoming Prostate Cancer Awareness Walk, which is scheduled for next Sunday.

Mr Seale said the organisation will continue to lead by example by encouraging men to take charge of their health and undergo regular prostate cancer screening.

He added that the District Grand Lodge of Barbados remains committed to partnering with the Barbados Cancer Society in its efforts to raise awareness and encourage more Barbadian men to get tested.