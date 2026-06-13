The Central Bank of Barbados has advised that the exceptionally strong public response to BimPay has resulted in delays in the delivery of registration codes needed to complete the setup of the BimPay e-wallet.

With more than 11,000 downloads recorded within minutes of launch, the high level of activity generated a large volume of automated registration emails, affecting delivery to some Gmail addresses.

Users with non-Gmail addresses, however, have continued to receive their codes and complete registration successfully.

The Central Bank and its technical partners are actively working to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, users are reminded that after receiving their BimPay registration code, they must also obtain a token from their commercial bank or credit union to link the e-wallet to their existing account.

The Bank is working with participating financial institutions to ensure this process is clear, simple, and convenient.

It should be noted that this issue is limited to the e-wallet registration process and is not linked to the broader BimPay infrastructure; the payment rail is operating normally.

The Central Bank apologises to affected users and confirms that restoring full access to the BimPay e-wallet is its immediate priority. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.