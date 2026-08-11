More than two dozen housing units will be constructed on 2.21 acres of land at Ebenezer, St Philip, which has been allocated for a housing development.

The housing solutions will include duplexes and quadruplexes.

Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Chris Gibbs, made the announcement in Parliament today.

He was speaking on a resolution under Section Five of the Land Acquisition Act, Cap. 228, relating to Ebenezer, St Philip.

The land has been acquired from the Ebenezer Methodist Church for the purpose of the housing development.

The resolution was also passed.