Mornin’ Barbados wraps up three-week run at Inchcape Barbados

TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados ended its three-week sojourn at Inchcape Barbados today.

Following a successful run, Team CBC went up against Team Inchcape as some of the fathers from both institutions competed against each other in the Pack the Car event and Change the Tyre Race.

In the end, both teams won one race each.

The events formed part of the camaraderie that men can build ahead of Father’s Day, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

CBC presenter Pearson Bowen reminded everyone to remember their fathers on their special day.